Devils 3, Canes 1, | 01.04.17

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) winds up to check the New Jersey Devils' Michael Cammalleri (13) into the boards during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 3, 2017. The Devils beat the Canes 3-1.
The Carolina Hurricanes' young fans watch the team during warm-ups before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles the New Jersey Devils' PA Parenteau (11) during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Bill Peters barks instructions to the team during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) moves the puck against the New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey (22), PA Parenteau (11) and Pavel Zacha (37) during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) goes for the puck in front of the New Jersey Devils' Cory Schneider (35) during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin (5) gets upended as he battles the New Jersey Devils' Nick Lappin (36) for the puck during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) and the New Jersey Devils' Ben Lovejoy (12) and Cory Schneider (35) watch as the puck flies toward the net during the first period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) during the second period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) battles the New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) during the second period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) battles the New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha (37) go for an airborne puck during the second period
The Carolina Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy (7) battles the New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) for the puck during the second period
The New Jersey Devils' Adam Henrique (14) puts the puck past the Canes' Matt Tennyson (26) and Cam Ward (30) for a goal during the second period
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) fights the New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) and Jon Merrill (7) for the puck during the second period
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) fights the New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) and Jon Merrill (7) for the puck during the second period
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) puts the puck into the net against the New Jersey Devils' Jon Merrill (7) and Cory Schneider (35) for the Canes' only goal during the third period
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Jordan Staal (11) after he scored against the New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19), Jon Merrill (7), Cory Schneider (35) and Damon Severson (28) during the third period
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33), Victor Rask (49) and Jeff Skinner (53) fight for a face-off against the New Jersey Devils' Ben Lovejoy (12), Sergey Kalinin (51) and Devante Smith-Pelly (25) during the third period
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and Jaccob Slavin (74) react as they skate off the ice at the end of the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 3, 2017. The Devil beat the Canes 3-1.
