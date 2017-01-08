Photo Gallery: Canes 4, Bruins 3 (OT) | 01.08.17

The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his game winning goal with Brett Pesce (22), Joakim Nordstrom (42), Jeff Skinner (53) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the overtime period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 8, 2017. The Canes beat the Bruins 4-3.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his game winning goal with Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the overtime period
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrtaes after he scored the game winner during the overtime period
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25) and the Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid (54) hit the ice as they go for the puck during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) go for the puck during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Ty Rattie (8) and Jeff Skinner (53) battle the Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), Ryan Spooner (51) and Zane McIntyre (31) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Ron Hainsey (65) and Cam Ward (30) defend the net against the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jay McClement (18) celebrates his goal with Viktor Stalberg (25) and Joakim Nordstrom (42) after he scored against the Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) an Austin Czarnik (27) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Ty Rattie (8), Cam Ward (30) and Ron Hainsey (65) defend against the Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) and John-Michael Liles (26) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is defended by the Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33), Brandon Carlo (25) and Zane McIntyre (31) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25) and Jaccob Slavin (74), Ron Hainsey (65) and Jay McClement (18) and the Boston Bruins' John-Michael Liles (26), David Backes (42) and Frank Vatrano (72) converge on the puck during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) celebrates his goal with Jordan Staal (11) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27), Cam Ward (30) and Jay McClement (18) defend against the Boston Bruins' Austin Czarnik (27), Jimmy Hayes (11) and Frank Vatrano (72) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30), Ty Rattie (8) and Viktor Stalberg (25) and the Boston Bruins' Dominic Moore (28) and Riley Nash (20) scramble for the puck in front of the net during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) gets hit by the Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) slams the Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller (86) in the baords during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celbrates his goal with Lee Stempniak (21) after he scored against the Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) and Zane McIntyre (31) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) tries to put the puck past the Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) and Zane McIntyre (31) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jaccob Slavin (74) plays the puck against the Boston Bruins' Austin Czarnik (27) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) jostles for position against the Boston Bruins' John-Michael Liles (26) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) celebrates his goal as the Canes' Ty Rattie (8) looks on during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes head coach Bill Peters doesn't like what he sees on the ice during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) defends the Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 8, 2017. The Canes beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com