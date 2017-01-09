Canes place Nestrasil on waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday placed forward Andrej Nestrasil on NHL waivers.
NHL teams have until noon Tuesday to make a claim on Nestrasil, who has played 18 games this season and has a goal and four assists.
The Canes obtained Nestrasil off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 20, 2014. He had career highs in goals (9), assists (14), points (23) and games played (55) last season before a season-ending injury.
Playing with center Jordan Staal and winger Joakim Nordstrom, Nestrasil was a part of line that was highly effective both defensively and in puck possession, only to suffer a fractured vertebra in the Feb. 25, 2016 game against Toronto.
Nestrasil, 25, was ready for the start of training camp but has been used sporatically. He has been a healthy scratch in 10 of the past 12 games this season.
The Canes signed Nestrasil to a two-year contract in June 2015.
