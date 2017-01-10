Photo gallery: Canes 5, Blue Jackets 3 | 01.10.17

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 10, 2017. The Canes beat the Blue Jackets 5-3.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) works the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara (65) during the first period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) and the Columbus Blue Jackets' William Karlsson (25) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson (7) scramble for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) battles the Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Markus Nutivaara (65) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16), Cam Ward (30) and Ron Hainsey (65) and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg (10) keep their eyes on the loose puck during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Noah Hanifin (5) during the second period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) scores against the Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson (34) during the second period.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters gives direction to defensemen Jaccob Slavin (74) and Brett Pesce (22) during a break in the action of the second period.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters gives direction to the team during a break in the action in the second period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and Matt Tennyson (26) defend the Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak (45) during the second period.
The Canes' Ron Hainsey (65), Justin Faulk (27), Sebastian Aho (20) and Cam Ward (30) battle the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner (38), Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Nick Foligno (71) during the second period.
The Canes' Justin Faulk sports a few stitches in his nose during a break in the action in the second period.
The Canes' head trainer Pete Friesen tends to stitches in Justin Faulk's nose during a break in the action in the second period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates his goal with Noah Hanifin (5) and Jay McClement (18) during the second period.
TheColumbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal with Markus Nutivaara (65) and Cam Atkinson (13) as the Canes' Brett Pesce (22) and Lee Stempniak (21) skate by during the second period .
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal, which proved to be the game winner, Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period. The Blue Jackets' David Savard (58) and Jack Johnson (7) look on.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal, which proved to be the game winner, with Brett Pesce (22), Jaccob Slavin (74) and Elias Lindholm (16) during the third period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jordan Staal (11) defend against the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner (38) during the third period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20), Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Noah Hanifin (5) battle th Columbus Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray (27) for the puck during the third period
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) and William Karlsson (25) watch a flying puck during the third period
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) grabs the puck during the third period.
The Canes' celebrate the win at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 10, 2017. The Canes beat the Blue Jackets 5-3.
