Photo gallery: Canes 5, Sabres 2 | 01.13.17

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with Viktor Stalberg (25) and Ron Hainsey (65) during the second period. Dejected Sabres are Matt Moulson (26) and Zach Bogosian (47).
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) moves the puck against the Buffalo Sabres' Brian Gionta (12) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) and Jordan Staal (11) work the puck against the Buffalo Sabres' Brian Gionta (12) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles against the Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey (56) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) works the puck against the Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Fedun (38) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles against the Buffalo Sabres' Justin Bailey (56) during the first period. Bailey was called for a penalty on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) tumbles past the Buffalo Sabres' Anders Nilsson (31) and Justin Bailey (56) during the first period. Bailey was called for a penalty on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is defended by the Buffalo Sabres' Anders Nilsson (31) and Justin Falk (41) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30), Victor Rask (49) and Matt Tennyson (26) defend against the Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23) and Jake McCabe (29) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) scores against the Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23), Anders Nilsson (31) and Evander Kane (9) as Jordan Staal (11) looks on during the seocnd period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) fights the Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) for the puck during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) battles against the Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo (21) and Evander Kane (9) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) puts the puck up top as he scores the second of his goals against the Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23) and Anders Nilsson (31) during the third period .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) Brock McGinn (23) celebrates his second goal of the game with Jaccob Slavin (74), Brett Pesce (22) and Elias Lindholm (16) while the Buffalo Sabres' Zach Bogosian (47) skates away during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) stops a shot by the Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the third period
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) battles the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55), Jake McCabe (29) and Anders Nilsson (31) in front of the net during the third period .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30), Justin Faulk (27), Sebastian Aho (20), Jay McClement (18), Viktor Stalberg (25) and Ron Hainsey (65) defend against the Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23) and Kyle Okposo (21) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) gets tripped up by the Buffalo Sabres' Marcus Folignon (82) during the third period. No penalty was called on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Ron Hainsey (65) and Jay McClement (18) fight the Buffalo Sabres' Kyle Okposo (21) for the puck during the third period. The Canes beat the Sabres 5-2.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com