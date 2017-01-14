Photo Gallery: Canes 7, Islanders 4 | 01.114.17

The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates his goal with Elias Lindholm (16) while the New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14) skates away during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 14, 2017.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) drives around the New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) battles the New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (72) and Scott Mayfield (42) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles the New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin (86) and Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes'Jeff Skinner (53) battles the New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) and Andrew Ladd (16) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) celebrates his goal as he comes back to the bench during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) celebrates his goal with Brock McGinn (23) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) scores against the New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) and Josh Bailey (12) as Teuvo Teravainen (86) looks on during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal with Brock McGinn (23) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal with Brock McGinn (23), Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Jaccob Slavin (74) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) crashes to the ice in front of the New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) gets upended as he drives against the New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) Scott Mayfield (42) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes'Lee Stempniak (21) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) as the New York Islanders' Ryan Strome (18) skates away during the third period .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes'Lee Stempniak (21) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) as the New York Islanders' Ryan Strome (18) skates away during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) keeps his eyes on the puck as he makes a stop with Jaccob Slavin (74) nearby during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) puts the puck in the net past the New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) and Nick Leddy (2) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal with Lee Stempniak (21) as the New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) looks on during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with Matt Tennyson (26), Elias Lindholm (16) and Brock McGinn (23) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Happy Canes fans do the wave as the team holds the lead in the final moments of the game during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Canes beat the Islanders 7-4.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com