Karmanos statement on Ilitch death

Peter Karmanos, chief executive officer, owner and governor of the Carolina Hurricanes, issued the following statement Saturday on the passing of Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch.
"Mike Ilitch and I shared a love for the sport of hockey and for the city of Detroit. Though we were rivals on the ice when it came to Little Caesars versus Compuware and the Red Wings against the Hurricanes, I have great respect for what he accomplished as a businessman and owner. My deepest condolences to his family and the Detroit Red Wings."
