Photo Gallery: Avalanche 2, Canes 1 (OT) | 02.17.17

The Canes Klas Dahlbeck (6) checks the Avs Andreas Martinsen (27) into the bench during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 17, 2017. The Avs beat the Canes 2-1 in OT.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period.
The Canes Viktor Stalberg (25), Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Jay McClement (18) battle the Avs Mikko Rantanen (96) and Nikita Zadorov (16) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes Cam Ward (30) deflects the puck during the first period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) and the Avs Andreas Martinsen (27) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) and the Avs Mikhail Grigorenko (25) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the first period.
The Canes Derek Ryan (33) and Brock McGinn (23) battle the Avs Blake Comeau (14), Mikko Rantanen (96) and Matt Duchene (9) for the opening face-off at the start of the second period.
The Canes Brock McGinn (23) and the Avs Francois Beauchemin (32) tumble over each other as they go for the puck during the second period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) and the Avs Francois Beauchemin (32) Mikhail Grigorenko (25) battle for the puck during the second period.
The Canes Lee Stempniak (21) battles the Avs Calvin Pickard (31) and Nikita Zadorov (16) in front of the net during the second period.
The Canes Cam Ward (30) defends the net during the second period.
The Avs Mikko Rantanen (96) dives for the puck in front of the Canes' Justin Faulk (27) during the third period.
The Canes Jay McClement (18) dives for the puck in front of the Avs Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Jarome Iginla (12) during the third period.
The Canes Jaccob Slavin (74) can't get the puck in the net against the Avs Calvin Pickard (31) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the overtime period.
The Canes Cam Ward (30) skates away as the Avs celebrate the overtime win during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 17, 2017. The Avs beat the Canes 2-1 in OT.
