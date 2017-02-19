Maple Leafs, McElhinney blank the Canes 4-0

The Carolina Hurricanes’ fast-dwindling playoff hopes took another hit Sunday.
In a game that came as close as possible to being in a “must-win” category, the Canes did not win, losing for the fourth straight time.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, who had the best player in the game, won 4-0 at PNC Arena as backup goalie Curtis McElhinney stopped everything the Canes threw at him, making 37 saves.
McElhinney, taken off the waiver wire by the Leafs last month, wasn’t the best player in the game, however. Nor was it forward Connor Brown, who scored twice.
The best player was Leafs rookie Auston Matthews, who continues to dazzle in what has been a special first season for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Leafs lost a lot of games last season in getting the No. 1 pick. In Matthews, they have a forward with exceptional size, speed and power, with the ability to take the puck to the net and put it in the net.
Matthews’ second-period goal Sunday, which will be repeatedly shown in his highlight videos, was the kind that might help him win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.
Despite being hooked from behind by Canes forward Phil Di Giuseppe, despite falling as he neared the front of the crease, Matthews scored his 28th of the season as he backhanded the puck past Canes goalie Cam Ward. It gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead and easily was the play of the game.
After a scoreless first period, Brown scored the Leafs’ first goal, the forward bursting down the slot, taking a lead pass from James van Reimsdyk and chipping the puck past Ward.
Defenseman Jake Gardiner scored in the third for Toronto on a shot from just inside the blue line, and Brown picked up his second of the game with another swift move down the slot and another perfect pass from van Reimsdyk.
That ended the night for Ward, who was replaced by Eddie Lack, and was all McElhinney needed. The Canes had plenty of scoring chances but could not finish in yet another frustrating offensive game.
Carolina was sluggish in the first period Friday against the Colorado Avalanche, in the Canes’ first game after their mandated bye week and their first in a five-game homestand. Jeff Skinner did score late in the first, and the Canes did play better as the game unfolded, but the Avs won in overtime 2-1.
The Leafs played Saturday, losing 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators. Frederik Andersen was in net, and Toronto played without rookie forward Mitch Marner, who had a shoulder injury and missed Sunday’s game.
The Leafs also lost their hold on a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with the loss to the Sens, as the Boston Bruins moved into playoff position. The Canes were eight points behind the Bruins before Sunday, and after the loss to the Leafs fell behind the Detroit Red Wings and into last place in the East.
McElhinney was claimed off waivers Jan. 10 from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The veteran earned his fifth career shutout with some nifty saves, including back-to-back stops on Skinner backhanders in the second period.
The Canes had some good looks in the power play – Justin Faulk banging a shot off the metal in the second– but could not convert.
Di Giuseppe, recalled Sunday from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, had a team-high seven shots playing on a line with Skinner, who had six shots. But they were minus-3.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
