Photo Gallery: Maple Leafs 4, Canes 0 | 02.19.17

The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) takes aim as he prepares to check the Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 19, 2017. The Leafs beat the Canes 4-0.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Leafs' Tyler Bozak (42) and the Canes' Victor Rask (49) face off during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) tries to score against the Leafs' Curtis McElhinney (35) and Roman Polak (46) while Jeff Skinner (53) looks on during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) move the puck up the ice against the Leafs' James van Riemsdyk (25) and Connor Brown (12) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25) and Jordan Staal (11) and the Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) are among the crowd of players scrambling for the loose puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) drives past the Matt Hunwick (2) while Lee Stempniak (21) looks on during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) srives past the Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34), Noah Hanifin (5) and Eddie Lack (31) for a goal while William Nylander (29) and Zach Hyman (11) are in on the play during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) battle the Toronto Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo (32) for the puck during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Leafs' Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with James van Riemsdyk (25) and Tyler Bozak (42) while the Canes' Justin Faulk (27) skates away during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) and Jeff Skinner (53) battle the Leafs' Curtis McElhinney (35) and Matt Hunwick (2) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Viktor Stalberg (25) and Klas Dahlbeck (6) battle the Leafs' Zach Hyman (11) in front of the Canes net during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jaccob Slavin (74) checks the Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov (26) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Noah Hanifin (5), Jay McClement (18) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate off the ice at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 19, 2017. The Leafs beat the Canes 4-0.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com