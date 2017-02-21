Photo Gallery: Penguins 3, Canes 1 | 02.21.17

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the Penguins' Matt Cullen (7) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 21, 2017. The Pens beat the Canes 3-1.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Scott Wilson (23) celebrates his goal with Kris Letang (58) during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal after he scored against the Penguins' Matt Murray (30) during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) and Victor Rask (49) during the first period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) watches from the bench during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) and the Penguins' Kris Letang (58) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) vie for the puck during the second period.
The officials step in as the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and the Canes' Victor Rask (49) have words during the second period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) puts the puck in the net past the Canes' Cam Ward (30) for a goal while Patric Hornqvist (72) looks on during the second period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with Patric Hornqvist (72) while the Canes' Cam Ward (30) looks on during the second period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Patric Hornqvist (72) battle the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) for the puck during the third period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) and Patric Hornqvist (72) battle the Canes' Lee Stempniak (21), Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Cam Ward (30) during the third period.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71)celebrates his goal with Carl Hagelin (62) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 21, 2017. Dejected Hurricanes are Victor Rask (49) and Brett Pesce (22). The Pens beat the Canes 3-1.
