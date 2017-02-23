Canes trade Hainsey to Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday traded veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for a second-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft and forward Danny Kristo.
Hainsey, 35, played his 300th game for the Hurricanes on Tuesday against the Penguins. He is in his 14th NHL season and has played 891 career NHL games, although never being a member of a playoff team.
Kristo, 26, has totaled 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 40 games with the Chicago Wolves and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League this season.
Kristo was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, and has earned 153 points in 267 career AHL games with Hamilton, Hartford, Chicago and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Kristo played four college seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he was a 2012-13 AHCA West First-Team All-American.
He has represented the United States in a number of international tournaments including the 2008 U-18 World Junior Championship, the 2009 and 2010 World Junior Championships and the 2013 IIHF World Championship.
