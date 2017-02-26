Photo gallery: Flames 3, Canes 1 | 02.26.27

The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) and Jordan Staal (11) battle the Calgary Flames' TJ Brodie (7) for the puck during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 26, 2017.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with Noah Hanifin (5) during the first period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) and the Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund (11) vie for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22), Victor Rask (49) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) battle the Calgary Flames' Kris Versteeg (10), a former Hurricane, for the puck along the boards during the second period.
The Calgary Flames' Micheal Ferland (79) celebrates his goal with Johnny Gaudreau (13) and Sean Monahan (23) during the second period.
The Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates after he scored during the second period. The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) sits on the ice.
The Calgary Flames' Brian Elliott (1) stops the Canes Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period.
The Canes Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) and the Calgary Flames' Kris Versteeg (10), a former Hurricane, collide along the boards during the second period.
The Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund (11) and the Canes Viktor Stalberg (25) battle for the puck during the second period.
The Calgary Flames' goalie Brian Elliott (1) lunges to stop the puck during the third period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) looks back after he failed to score against the Calgary Flames' TJ Brodie (7), Michael Stone (26), Brian Elliott (1) and Sean Monahan (23) during the third period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) battles the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk (19), Deryk Engelland (29) and Mikael Backlund (11) for the puck during the third period.
The Canes Joakim Nordstrom (42) fights the Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett (93) for the puck during the third period.
The Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett (93) and Sean Monahan (23) celebrate after Johnny Gaudreau (not pictured) scored during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 26, 2017. Dejected Canes are Eddie Lack (31), Brett Pesce (22), Elias Lindholm (16) and Noah Hanifin (5). The Flames beat the Canes 3-1.
