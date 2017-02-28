Hurricanes trade Stalberg to Ottawa

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday traded forward Viktor Stalberg to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the Senators’ third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Stalberg, 31, is a pending unrestricted free agent after the season. He had nine goals and three assists (12 points) and scored a team-best two shorthanded goals in 57 games with the Hurricanes this season.
Stalberg scored a goal and had three hits in the Canes’ 3-0 win Friday over the Senators at PNC Arena.
Stalberg was the second UFA to be traded in the past week and the deal came a day before the NHL trade deadline. The Canes on Thursday traded defenseman Ron Hainsey to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Hurricanes now hold seven picks in the first three rounds of the 2017 NHL Draft – Carolina’s own picks in Rounds 1, 2 and 3; Pittsburgh’s and the NY Rangers’ in the second round, and New Jersey’s and Ottawa’s in the third round.
