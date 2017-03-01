Hockey

March 1, 2017 1:15 PM

Canes announce 2017-18 ticket plans

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced the team’s 2017-18 ticket pricing and other ticket plan information.

Hurricanes ticket prices for 2017-18 have increased, decreased or remained flat depending on the section and category of the ticket, the team announced. On average, 2017-18 prices show a three-percent increase from 2016-17, when ticket prices remained the same from the 2015-16 season.

Season ticket members in 2017-18 will receive an every-game 15 percent discount at PNC Arena concession stands (excludes alcohol per North Carolina regulations). Along with the concession discount, season ticket members who buy or renew for 2017-18 by March 3, will lock in current discounted pre-paid parking rates, and can receive a credit of as much as $500 to be used for in-game seat upgrades.

Other ticket offering include a limited-quantity, lower-level sideline season ticket priced at $1,997 per seat to mark the team’s 20th anniversary since arriving in North Carolina.

The 22-game and 11-game flex plans will continue. For 2017-18, all games in the 22- and 11-game flex plans will have the same discounted prices regardless of opponent or day of the week.

Season ticket members who renew their season tickets between March 3 and April 1 will qualify for the team’s 30 Prizes in 30 Days contest. The first prize – a trip with the team in 2017-18 – will be awarded on March 3. Additional prizes include a trip to the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago, a $10,000 shopping experience at Diamonds Direct Crabtree, free season-long parking passes, lunch with general manager Ron Francis, and autographed team memorabilia.

Season ticket members will have access to a town hall meeting with members of the team’s front office and a “chalk talk” with Francis.

