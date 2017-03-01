Canes recall Brown, Nestrasil

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday recalled forwards Patrick Brown and Andrej Nestrasil from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
Brown and Nestrasil were to join the Hurricanes for the team’s road game Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
Brown, 24, has notched 11 goals and earned nine assists while playing in all 54 of the Checkers’ games this season.
Nestrasil, 26, scored one goal and earned four assists with the Hurricanes before being assigned to Charlotte on Jan. 10. In 18 games with the Checkers, the Prague native has four goals and six assists.
