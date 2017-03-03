Photo gallery: Coyotes 4, Canes 2 | 03.03.17

The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) and Derek Ryan (33) battle the Arizona Coyotes' Tobias Rieder (8) for the puck during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Arizona Coyotes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 3, 2017.
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) tries to score against the Arizona Coyotes' Anthony DeAngelo (77) and Louis Domingue (35) during the first period.
The Canes Lee Stempniak (21) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period.
The Canes Lee Stempniak (21) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74) and Jay McClement (18) during the first period.
The Canes LCam Ward (30) and Jay McClement (18) defend the net against the Arizona Coyotes' Jordan Martinook (48) during the first period.
The Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) goes top shelf to score against the Canes Cam Ward (30) during the first period.
The Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) celebrates his goal with Brendan Perlini (29), Shane Doan (19) and Luke Schenn (2) during the first period.
TThe Canes head coach Bill Peters directs the team during the first period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86), Noah Hanifin (5) and Brett Pesce (22) after he scored against the Arizona Coyotes' Louis Domingue (35) during the second period.
The Canes Patrick Brown (36) battles the Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Brendan Perlini (29) for the puck during the second period.
The Canes Ryan Murphy (7), Klas Dahlbeck (6) and Cam Ward (30) defend against the Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Brendan Perlini (29) during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) battles the Arizona Coyotes' Josh Jooris (86) for the puck during the second period.
The Arizona Coyotes' Jordan Martinook (48) celebrates his goal, which proved to be the winner, with Shane Doan (19) during the third period. The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) skates away. The Coyotes beat the Canes 4-2.
The Canes Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) fights the Arizona Coyotes' Luke Schenn (2), Louis Domingue (35) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) for the puck in front of the net during the third period.
The Canes Ryan Murphy (7) can't manage to score against the Arizona Coyotes' Luke Schenn (2) and Louis Domingue (35) during the third period.
The Canes Derek Ryan (33) and Jaccob Slavin (74) and the Arizona Coyotes' Jordan Martinook (48) and Tobias Rieder (8) go for the puck during the third period.
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) and Jeff Skinner (53) skate off the ice at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Arizona Coyotes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 3, 2017. The Coyotes beat the Canes 4-2.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com