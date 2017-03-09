Photo Gallery: Canes 4, Rangers 3 | 03.09.17

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the winning goal against New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32), also of Finland, as Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) dives to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Canes beat the Rangers 4-3.
Carolina Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov (39), of Russia, is congratulated by Jordan Staal (11), Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, Brett Pesce and Noah Hanifin (5) following Zykov's first-ever NHL goal, while New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta (32), also of Finland, looks away during the first period.
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Carolina Hurricanes backhands the puck into the net past the defense of Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring
Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers battle along the boards for the loose puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers leaves the ice after a high stick to the face
Valentin Zykov #39 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Sebastian Aho #20 after scoring his first NHL goal during an NHL game
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers jams the puck past the defense of Cam Ward #30
Patrick Brown #36 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers vie for the puck
Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers and Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes vie for the puck
Nick Holden #22 and Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers vie for the puck with Sebastian Aho #20
Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers checks Jeff Skinner #53 of the Carolina Hurricanes into the boards
Elias Lindholm #16 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers vie for a loose puck along the boards
Derek Ryan #33 of the Carolina Hurricanes moves the puck against the New York Rangers
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers slips the puck past Cam Ward #30 for a goal during the first period
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers battles Noah Hanifin #5 of the Carolina Hurricanes
New York Rangers' Tanner Glass (15) and Carolina Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm (16), of Sweden, chase the puck during the first period
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) shoots on goal while Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward defends during the first period
New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89), of Russia, and Carolina Hurricanes' Patrick Brown struggle for possession of the puck during the second period
New York Rangers' Marc Staal (18) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) chase the puck during the second period
New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93), of Sweden, scores against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) as Hurricanes' Jay McClement (18) defends during the second period
