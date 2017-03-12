Canes recall Wallmark from Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday recalled forward Lucas Wallmark from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
It’s the first NHL recall for Wallmark, who will join the Hurricanes for the team’s game on Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the New York Islanders.
Wallmark, 21, leads the Checkers with 21 goals this season, ranks second on the team with 39 points and leads all team forwards with a plus-7 plus/minus rating.
The Umea, Sweden, native is in his first North American season after playing the last three seasons primarily with Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The Hurricanes drafted Wallmark in the fourth round, 97th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.
