Photo gallery: Islanders 3, Canes 2 (OT) | 03.14.17

The New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) stops the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shot during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 14, 2017. The Islanders beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) stops a shot by the New York Islanders' New York Islanders Joshua Ho-Sang (66) during the first period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Sebastian Aho (20) vie for the puck with the New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) during the first period.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) celebrates his goal with Lucas Wallmark (71) and Lee Stempniak (21) during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) celebrates his goal as he comes back to the bench during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) checks the Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) into the benches during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (72) gets upended as he battles along the boards with the Canes' Victor Rask (49) and Matt Tennyson (26) during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Stephen Gionta (24) and Travis Hamonic (3) battle the Canes' Derek Ryan (33) and Lee Stempniak (21) for a face-off during the second period.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Patrick Brown (36) battle the New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (72) and Cal Clutterbuck (15) for the puck during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Joshua Ho-Sang (66) celebrates his goal during the second period. The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) skates away.
The New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) celebrates his goal in front of the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) celebrates his goal during the second period.
The New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) stops the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shot during the third period.
The Canes' Matt Tennyson (26), Cam Ward (30) and Klas Dahlbeck (6) defend the New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck (15) and Alan Quine (10) during the third period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) is defended the New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg (4) and Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) defends the New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the third period.
The Islanders John Tavares (91) celebrates with his teammates after he scored the winning goal in overtime. The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates away.
The New York Islanders' John Tavares (91) celebrates with his teammates after he scored the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 14, 2017. The Islanders beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime.
