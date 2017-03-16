Photo Gallery: Canes 3, Wild 1 | 03.16.17

The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) hit the Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (21) as they fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 16, 2017.
The Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) takes to the ice for warm-ups against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 16, 2017. Staal was the Canes former captain and part of the 2006 Stanley Cup championship team.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74), Justin Faulk (27), Eddie Lack (31) and Victor Rask (49) defend the net against the Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter (22) and Eric Staal (12) during the first period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) celebrates his goal with Jeff Skinner (53) during the first period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) battles the Wild's Nino Niederreiter (22) for the puck during the first period.
The Wild's Zach Parise (11) rides the Canes' Ryan Murphy (7) to the ice during the first period.
The Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund (64) scores a short handed goal against the Canes' Eddie Lack (31) and Noah Hanifin (5) during the first period.
The Wild's Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his goal with Mikko Koivu (9) during the first period. The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) skates away.
The Wild's Matt Dumba (24) hits the Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the first period.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) and the Wild's Jason Zucker (16) go after the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) and Elias Lindholm (16) battle the Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) for the puck in front of the benches during the second period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and the Wild's Zach Parise (11) battle for position in front of the net during the second period.
The Canes' Eddie Lack (31), Elias Lindholm (16), Noah Hanifin (5), Brock McGinn (23) and Victor Rask (49) battle the Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12), Marco Scandella (6) and Nino Niederreiter (22) during the third period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22), Eddie Lack (31), Elias Lindholm (16), Noah Hanifin (5), Brock McGinn (23) and Victor Rask (49) battle the Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12), Marco Scandella (6) and Nino Niederreiter (22) during the third period.
The Canes' Eddie Lack (31) and Lee Stempniak (21) defend the Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) during the third period.
The Canes' Eddie Lack (31) and Klas Dahlbeck (6) defend the Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) during the third period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) defends his brother and former teammate, the Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12), during the third period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) watches as his shot goes into the net for what proves to be the game winning goal as teammate Brock McGinn (23) is also in on the play. Wild defenders are Mikael Granlund (64), Matt Dumba (24), Jason Zucker (16), Jonas Brodin (25) and Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 16, 2017. The Canes beat the Wild 3-1.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes'Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74), Brock McGinn (23) and Justin Faulk (27) during the third period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) upends the Wild's Jason Pominville (29) as he slams him into the boards during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 16, 2017. The Canes beat the Wild 3-1.
