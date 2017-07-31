Hockey

Hurricanes to be shown just once this season by NBC Sports

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

July 31, 2017 5:13 PM

The NBC Sports Group has released its schedule for the 2017-18 season and the Carolina Hurricanes can circle their date.

The Canes’ lone date.

While there has been much chatter about the Canes’ offseason changes and having a young team — “on the rise” being a popular phrase — that should be exciting, NBC Sports is scheduled to show them just once. In April. In their 81st game of the season.

The Canes’ April 5 game against the Philadelphia Flyers will be their only appearance on NBC in the regular season.

“We’re proud to offer our most diverse NHL schedule ever to fans across the country,” Sam Flood, NBC Sports executive producer & president of production, said in a statement Monday. “From classic rivalries and historic franchises, to young stars such as Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, a hockey-crazed market in Nashville, and a new franchise in Vegas, this schedule represents our commitment to present the NHL’s diverse and emerging stars, teams, and stories.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins, after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, will receive heavy play, as expected. The Nashville Predators, who lost to the Pens in the Stanley Cup final, will be seen seven times.

