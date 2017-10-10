Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets 2, Canes 1 (OT)

The Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano (22) puts the puck past the Canes' Scott Darling (33) for the winning shot in overtime during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 10, 2017. The Blue Jackets beat the Canes 2-1 in overtime.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86), Noah Hanifin (5), Scott Darling (33) and Victor Rask (49) battle the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak (45) for the puck.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) battles the Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen (37) and Ryan Murray (27) for the puck.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) and the Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) go for the puck.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) shoots against the Blue Jackets' David Savard (58) and Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) blocks the puck.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) and Brett Pesce (22) defend the goal during the second period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) slams the Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray (27) into the boards.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) and Derek Ryan (7) slam the Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen (37) into the boards during the second period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) defends the Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin (9).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) works the puck against the Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg (10).
The Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano (22) celebrates with Zach Werenski (8) after he put the puck past the Canes' Scott Darling (33) for the winning shot in overtime during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 10, 2017. The Blue Jackets beat the Canes 2-1 in overtime.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after he scored against the Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and David Savard (58) to tie the score 1-1 in the final moments.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after he scored against the Blue Jackets to tie the score 1-1 in the final moments.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33), Derek Ryan (7) and Brett Pesce (22) defend against the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak (45) during the third period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) go for the puck.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) clears the Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano (22) away from the net as Scott Darling (33) looks on.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) can't get the puck into the net past the Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert (11), David Savard (58), Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and Jack Johnson (7).
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) can't get the puck into the net past the Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin (9), David Savard (58) and Sergei Bobrovsky (72).
