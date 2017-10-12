The Trump SoHo building on May 22, 2017, in New York. The Carolina Hurricanes will not stay at the hotel when they play the Rangers. (Kevin G. Hall/McClatchy/TNS)
The Trump SoHo building on May 22, 2017, in New York. The Carolina Hurricanes will not stay at the hotel when they play the Rangers. (Kevin G. Hall/McClatchy/TNS) Kevin G. Hall TNS
The Trump SoHo building on May 22, 2017, in New York. The Carolina Hurricanes will not stay at the hotel when they play the Rangers. (Kevin G. Hall/McClatchy/TNS) Kevin G. Hall TNS

Hockey

Hurricanes no longer using Trump SoHo for Rangers games

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

October 12, 2017 12:12 PM

The Carolina Hurricanes confirmed Thursday that they have made a change in team hotels for games in New York and no longer are staying at the Trump SoHo New York.

The Hurricanes declined to comment on the reasons for the change.

The Washington Post reported that 17 teams in the four major sports have have used Trump properties for team travel. The Post reported 16 teams, including the Hurricanes, no longer are using the hotels or properties.

The Hurricanes began using the Trump SoHo a few years ago for its games against the New York Rangers. They use another hotel for games against the New York Islanders and do not stay in any other Trump properties for NHL games.

The change from the Trump SoHo New York for the 2017-18 season was not the only one. The Hurricanes will use eight different hotels in the 2017-18 season than those last season.

The Post reported 12 NBA teams have used the Trump SoHo since it opened in 2010 but that 11 have switched hotels since Donald Trump began his presidential bid in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

    Once a notorious player in the National Hockey League and more recently an assistant coach for the New York Rangers, Ulf Samuelsson is now in charge of coaching for the Charlotte Checkers.

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers 1:54

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers
Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach 1:41

Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach
Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War' 5:41

Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War'

View More Video