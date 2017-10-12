Hurricanes no longer using Trump SoHo for Rangers games

The Carolina Hurricanes confirmed Thursday that they have made a change in team hotels for games in New York and no longer are staying at the Trump SoHo New York.
The Hurricanes declined to comment on the reasons for the change.
The Washington Post reported that 17 teams in the four major sports have have used Trump properties for team travel. The Post reported 16 teams, including the Hurricanes, no longer are using the hotels or properties.
The Hurricanes began using the Trump SoHo a few years ago for its games against the New York Rangers. They use another hotel for games against the New York Islanders and do not stay in any other Trump properties for NHL games.
The change from the Trump SoHo New York for the 2017-18 season was not the only one. The Hurricanes will use eight different hotels in the 2017-18 season than those last season.
The Post reported 12 NBA teams have used the Trump SoHo since it opened in 2010 but that 11 have switched hotels since Donald Trump began his presidential bid in 2015.
