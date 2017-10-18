Hurricanes start fast, turn back Oilers 5-3

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Carolina Hurricanes’ first road win of the season produced a handful of stars.
Defenseman Jaccob Slavin played one of the best games of his young career Tuesday, stifling Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and scoring in the third period as the Canes won 5-3 at Rogers Place.
Goalie Cam Ward, making his first start of the season, stopped 48 of 51 shots while Teuva Teravainen grabbed a piece of Hurricanes history, scoring twice in the first 4:53 of the game.
Jordan Staal, who had a goal and three assists, scored shorthanded for the Canes (2-1-1). Elias Lindholm added a power-play goal as Carolina took a 3-0 first-period lead, then weathered an Oilers push in the final two periods.
Staal’s score gave the Canes a 4-1 lead but Ryan Strome and Milan Lucic both scored as the Oilers made it a 4-3 game. But Ward made a big stop on a Patrick Maroon breakaway, and Slavin’s goal, on a backhander at 10:36 of the third, eased the tension for the Canes as Edmonton dropped its fourth in a row.
Center Martin Necas made his NHL debut for Carolina while Canes coach Bill Peters, not happy with the execution in a 2-1 loss Saturday against Winnipeg, make some lineup changes. In addition to Necas, he inserted forward Josh Jooris on the fourth line to replace Brock McGinn and gave defenseman Trevor Carrick — called up Saturday from the Charlotte Checkers on the AHL — his first game of the season.
“We started on time and that was about it,” Peters said. “The rest of it left a little to be desired. We got sloppy. We turned it over too much and made it hard on ourselves. We’ve got to get more guys going and pulling on the rope.”
The Canes couldn’t have scripted a better start.
Teravainen scored 20 seconds into the game, at even strength.
Teravainen then scored again on the power play.
Late in the first period, Lindholm added another power-play score.
Just like that, Teravainen had his first two goals of the season, Lindholm his first and the Canes a 3-0 lead. Steal and Justin Faulk, the Canes’ co-captains, each had a pair of assists in the first.
“We couldn’t have started any better,” Ward said.
The goals by Teravainen in 4:53 were the two fastest by a player to start a game in franchise history since Geoff Sanderson had two in 3:42 against Ottawa in November 1996.
Ward faced 15 shots in the first, making a key stop on a Zack Kassian shot on a partial breakaway late in the period. He then denied McDavid with a glove save early in the second when the Oilers asserted themselves and had 21 shots.
“He did what we thought he would do,” Peters said. “Proud guy. In his hoemtown he gave us a chance to win.”
The Canes had two penalties late in the second — for too many men on the ice, then delay of game for Haydn Fleury flipping the puck over the glass — and the Oilers finally beat Ward. Mark Letestu scored with 2:49 left in the period, beating Ward to a loose puck in the crease on the power play, but the Canes killed off the Fleury penalty to keep it 3-1.
Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit, starting ahead of Cam Talbot, was shaky in the first but steadied in the second as the more e aggressive Oilers controlled the pace of play in the period.
McDavid, the NHL’s MVP last season, had an assist but was limited to three shots and was minus-1.
Comments