Photo Gallery: Capitals 5, Canes 4 (OT)

The Caps' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his game-winning goal with John Carlson (74), T.J. Oshie (77), Christian Djoos (29), Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), Nicklas Backstrom (19) and Jay Beagle (83) during the overtime period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 2, 2018. The Canes goaltender Cam Ward (30) skates by. The Caps beat the Canes 5-4 in overtime.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) shoots the puck past the Caps' Braden Holtby (70) and John Carlson (74) for a goal during the first period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with Justin Williams (14).
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) moves the puck past the Caps' Alex Ovechkin (8).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and Brett Pesce (22) battle the Caps' Devante Smith-Pelly (25) for the puck.
The Caps' Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrates his goal with Alex Ovechkin (8), Jay Beagle (83) and John Carlson (74).
The Canes' Lucas Wallmark (71) battles the Caps' Tom Wilson (43).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Caps' Jay Beagle (83) battle along the boards.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) shot bounces off the post as he shoots against the Caps' Braden Holtby (70) during the second period.
The Caps' Dmitry Orlov (9) scores against the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74).
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) celebrates his second goal of the game with Noah Hanifin (5).
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) defends the Caps' Jakub Vrana (13).
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) defends against the Caps' Jakub Vrana (13).
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) and the Caps' Brett Connolly (10), Dmitry Orlov (9), John Carlson (74) and Lars Eller (20) scramble for the puck.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) celebrates his goal with Derek Ryan (7) during the third period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is defended by the Caps' Brooks Orpik (44), Madison Bowey (22) and Braden Holtby (70).
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates after he scored against the Caps' Brooks Orpik (44), Devante Smith-Pelly (25) and Braden Holtby (70).
The Caps' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after he scored against the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Brett Pesce (22).
