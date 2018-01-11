The Canes Rod Brind'Amour hoists the Stanley Cup after the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals at the RBC Center on 6/19/06. The Canes won 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup.
The Canes Rod Brind'Amour hoists the Stanley Cup after the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals at the RBC Center on 6/19/06. The Canes won 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup.
Hockey

Here are the highs and the lows of the 20-year history of the Carolina Hurricanes

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

January 11, 2018 04:42 PM

The Carolina Hurricanes are about to change owners.

In the 20 years since the move to Raleigh from Hartford, Conn., memorable players such as Ron Francis, Rod Brind’Amour and Eric Staal have come and gone. Five playoff teams in the team’s first 11 seasons resulted in two Stanley Cup Finals appearances and one title.

Here is a timeline of the Canes years under Peter Karmanos in Raleigh:

The Hurricanes franchise through the years

Oct. 12, 1972: The Hartford Whalers, members of the World Hockey Association, begin their first season.

June 22, 1979: Whalers join an expanding NHL as the WHA dies out.

Sept. 7, 1988: Franchise is sold to Donald Conrad and Richard Gordon.

June 28, 1994: Peter Karmanos, Thomas Thewes and Jim Rutherford purchase the Whalers for $47.5 million.

Nov. 6, 1995: Whalers hire Paul Maurice as head coach.

March 26, 1997: Franchise announces plans to leave Hartford at the end of the season.

May 6, 1997: Raleigh officially named as new franchise location. The Hurricanes name and logo are rolled out over the the next two months.

Oct. 1, 1997: The Hurricanes open up the regular season on the road in Tampa. It’s the first of two seasons the team’s home games are played in Greensboro while the Entertainment and Sports Arena (now PNC Arena) is built next to N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

July 13, 1998: Hurricanes sign former Whalers great Ron Francis, who had been traded to Pittsburgh in 1991.

FRANCIS-FILE-02
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis work his way between Montreal's (44) Sheldon Souray, and (24) Andreas Dackell on May 3, 2002 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Robert Willett 2002 NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Oct. 29, 1999: Raleigh’s long wait to host a Hurricanes game is over. In the first home game played at what’s now PNC Arena, the Hurricanes defeat the Washington Capitals 3-2.

Jan. 23, 2000: Rod Brind’Amour is picked up in a trade with Philadelphia.

May 28, 2002: The Hurricanes clinch a trip to their first Stanley Cup Finals. Martin Gelinas scores in overtime to win Game 6 in Toronto by a 2-1 score, winning the Eastern Conference Finals 4-2.

IMG_Francis_goal.jpg_3_1_7J54FMCB
Carolina Hurricanes (10) Ron Francis turns to celebrate his game winning goal in overtime on Detroit goalie (39) Dominik Hasek to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 victory on May 4, 2002 in the first game of the Stanley Cup Championship series at Joe Louis Arena.
Robert Willett 2002 News & Observer file photo

June 13, 2002: The Hurricanes fall 3-2 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Detroit. The Hurricanes had won Game 1 on the road but lost the next four, including Game 3 in triple overtime.

June 21, 2003: The Hurricanes select Eric Staal second overall in the NHL Draft. He plays for the team one season later.

Dec. 15, 2003: Peter Laviolette is hired as head coach, replacing Paul Maurice, who had been the coach before the franchise changed cities.

March 9, 2004: Francis, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, is traded to Toronto. He retires in 2005 and returns to the franchise as director of player development in 2006 and is now the team’s general manager.

June 26-27, 2004: The Hurricanes host the NHL Draft at PNC Arena, the last NHL event before the lockout that wipes out the entire 2004-05 season.

Oct. 5, 2005: Goalie Cam Ward makes his NHL debut. He would become a Conn Smythe Trophy winner for MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

June 1, 2006: The Hurricanes head back to the Stanley Cup Finals after defeating Buffalo 4-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

IMG_decock-inside-second_5_1_148FE3AA_L231644438
The Canes Justin Williams (11) is jumped by Eric Staal (12) and Bret Hedican (6) after he scored an empty netter late in the third period to seal the win, and the Stanley Cup, for the Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup at the RBC Center on June 19, 2006.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

June 19, 2006: Hurricanes become Stanley Cup champions, winning 3-1 in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Sept. 28, 2008: Thomas Thewes dies. He had been Karmanos’ business partner for decades and helped found Compuware with him.

April 28, 2009: One of the Hurricanes’ most memorable games comes in Game 7 of a first round series against New Jersey. Down 3-2 with 1:20 left, Jussi Jokinen scores to tie it. With 32 seconds left, Eric Staal scores the game-winner for a 4-3 victory.

May 26, 2009: For the third time since coming to Raleigh, the Hurricanes are in the Eastern Conference Finals. But on this day, they’re swept by Pittsburgh, falling 4-1 to lose the series 4-0.

June 30, 2010: Brind’Amour retires.

Jan. 28-30, 2011: NHL All-Star Weekend comes to Raleigh. Staal is a captain of one of the two teams.

April 27, 2013: A lockout-shortened 48-game season ends with a new record in average attendance: 17,560 (17th in league, 23rd by stadium capacity). It’s the only time, other than 2007, that the team has topped the 17,000 mark on a season.

June 6, 2014: Jim Rutherford resigns as president.

Sept. 22, 2014: Karmonos announces he’s entertaining offers to sell his majority interest in the Hurricanes.

Feb. 28, 2016: Team trades Staal to the New York Rangers.

April 9, 2017: The eighth straight season of missing the playoffs concludes, and with the league’s lowest attendance – 11,776 fans per game (63 percent capacity).

Jan. 11, 2017. NHL approves sale of the team to Thomas Dundon.

