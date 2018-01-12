Photo Gallery: Caps 4, Canes 3

The Canes' Marcus Kruger (16) dives over the Caps' Alex Ovechkin (8) as they go for the puck during the first period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 12, 2018. The Canes' Cam Ward (30) is in on the play as well.
The Caps' Tom Wilson (43) gets hit by a shot puck while Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) jumps out of the way during the first period. The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) is in on the play.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal as he comes back to the bench during the first period.
The Canes' Haydn Fleury (4), Cam Ward (30) and Marcus Kruger (16) battle the Caps' Lars Eller (20) and Alex Ovechkin (8) for the puck in front of the net.
The Caps' John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal with Lars Eller (20), Alex Ovechkin (8) Jakub Vrana (13) and Brett Connolly (10). The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74) are at left.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Caps' Madison Bowey (22) and Jay Beagle (83) for the puck.
The Canes' Marcus Kruger (16) and Josh Jooris (19) battle the Caps' T.J. Oshie (77) for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) skates between the Caps' Matt Niskanen (2) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (92). It was Stempniak's first game of the season; he has been out all year with an injury.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal on a power play during the second period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) comes back to the bench after scoring.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) watches the action during the second period. He was recently named to this year's NHL all-star team.
The Caps' Lars Eller (20) moves the puck against the Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57).
The Canes' defensive assistant coach Steve Smith, left, and head coach Bill Peters.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) moves the puck. He was recently named to this year's NHL all-star team.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal as the Caps' Brooks Orpik (44) skates away during the third period.
The Caps' Tom Wilson (43) gets upended by the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) while Cam Ward (30) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) are also in on the play. Hanifin was penalized on the play.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) makes an acrobatic stop against the Caps' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92).
The Caps' Brett Connolly (10) celebrates his goal with Lars Eller (20), T.J. Oshie (77) and Dmitry Orlov (9).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is stopped by the Caps' Philipp Grubauer (31).
The Caps' Jay Beagle (83) celebrates his winning shot in the final seconds during the third period. The Canes' Justin Faulk (27), Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74) look on.
The Caps' Jay Beagle (83) celebrates his winning shot in the final seconds with Nicklas Backstrom (19) and John Carlson (74) during the third period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 12, 2018. The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) is at left. The Caps beat the Canes 4-3.
