Photo Gallery: Flames 4, Canes 1

The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) hits the Flames' Brett Kulak (61) as they go for the puck during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 14, 2018.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Flames' Michael Stone (26) blocks a shot by the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the first period.
The Flames' Curtis Lazar (20) and Matt Stajan (18) work against the Canes' Scott Darling (33). Stajan scored seconds later.
The Flames' Matt Stajan (18) shoots for a goal against the Canes' Scott Darling (33), Lee Stempniak (21) and Lucas Wallmark (71) during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28), Sebastian Aho (20) and Jordan Staal (11) battles the Flames' Sam Bennett (93) in front of the Canes bench during the second period.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) backs away as Sebastian Aho (20) gets upended by the Flames' Micheal Ferland (79) near the bench.
An official jumps out of the way as the Cane's Joakim Nordstrom (42) and the Flames' Andrew Mangiapane (88) go for the puck.
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) hits the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk (19) as they go for the puck.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) has words with one of the Flames' players during the second period.
The Flames' Mike Smith (41) stops a shot by the Canes' Marcus Kruger (16).
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23), Jaccob Slavin (74) and Jordan Staal (11) try to control a face-off with the Flames' Sam Bennett (93).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) gets hit by the Flames Mark Giordano (5) during the third period. Giordano was given a game misconduct penalty. Aho did not return to the game.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) lies on the ice after he was hit by the Flames Mark Giordano (5) during the third period. Aho did not return to the game.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) dukes it out with the Flames Mark Giordano (5) after Giordano hit the Canes' Sebastian Aho, knocking him out of the game. Williams was also penalized on the play.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is helped to his feet by Jaccob Slavin (74), trainer Doug Bennett, Marcus Kruger (16) and Justin Faulk (27) after getting hit by the Flames Mark Giordano (5) during the third period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is helped off the ice by trainer Doug Bennett and Marcus Kruger (16) after getting hit by the Flames Mark Giordano (5). Giordano was given a game misconduct penalty. Aho did not return to the game.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is helped off the ice by trainer Doug Bennett and Marcus Kruger (16)
The Canes' Scott Darling (33), Marcus Kruger (16) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend the Flames' Dougie Hamilton (27).
The Flames' Dougie Hamilton (27) gets ready to shoot the puck past the Canes' Scott Darling (33), Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Klas Dahlbeck (6) for his second goal of the game after getting a pass from Matthew Tkachuk (19)
The Flames' Dougie Hamilton (27) celebrates his goal with Johnny Gaudreau (13) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) after he scored against the Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Scott Darling (33).
The Flames Matthew Tkachuk (19) fires the puck past the Canes' Scott Darling (33) and Jaccob Slavin (74) for a goal.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) scores his first goal of the season past the Flames' Mike Smith (41), Matt Stajan (18) and Brett Kulak (61) while Brock McGinn (23) looks on.
The Canes' Marcus Kruger (16) and the Flames' Garnet Hathaway (21) dive after the puck.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) can't get the puck past the Flames' Dougie Hamilton (27) and Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 14, 2018. The Flames beat the Canes 4-1.
