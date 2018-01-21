Photo Gallery: Golden Knights 5, Canes 1

The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) both go for the puck during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 21, 2018. The Golden Knights beat the Canes 5-1.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) works the puck against the Canes' Roland McKeown (55) and Marcus Kruger (16).
The Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) battles for the puck with the Canes' Marcus Kruger (16) and Joakim Nordstrom (42).
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) reacts after giving up the second goal during the first period. Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and James Neal (18) are in on the play.
Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) celebrates his goal as he comes back to the bench.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters and assistant coach Steve Smith aren't happy after the team gave up the third goal during the first period.
The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6), Justin Faulk (27) and Noah Hanifin (5) listen as head coach Bill Peters isn't happy after the team gave up the third goal during the first period.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) reacts as he is pulled from the game after giving up the third goal during the first period. Justin Williams (14) is at right.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) is stopped from scoring by the Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and Marc-Andre Fleury (29).
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) celebrates his goal, the only one the Canes scored, as he comes back to the bench during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) moves the puck during the second period.
The Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) checks the Canes' Roland McKeown (55)
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) defends the net against the Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41).
The Canes' Marcus Kruger (16) and the Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) collide.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) can't get the puck past the Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period.
The Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic (13) scores against the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Roland McKeown (55).
The Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) and the Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) battle for the puck.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) spreads out in all directions to make a stop against the Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 21, 2018. The Golden Knights beat the Canes 5-1.
