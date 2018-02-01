Photo Gallery: Canes 2, Canadiens 0

Kurt Cusac, a worker at The Eye store, straightens out the Hartford Whalers tee shirts before the doors open for an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 1, 2018. It's the first time items from the team's former identity are being sold, a change brought about by the Canes' new owner, Tom Dundon.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Canes' fans Jennifer Miller, left, and her husband Lawrence Miller, right, and their daughter Avery Miller, 9, bottom, check out the Hartford Whalers tee shirts for sale at The Eye. They bought the first Whalers items.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Sales clerk Melanie Crete, left, bags up a Hartford Whalers tee shirt for Canes' fans Lawrence Miller, Jennifer Miller, and their daughter Avery Miller, 9, at The Eye.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) battles the Canadiens Joe Morrow (45) and Jakub Jerabek (28) during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) hits the Canadiens Jeff Petry (26).
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Canadiens Joe Brendan Gallagher (11) vie for the puck.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the Canadiens Jakub Jerabek (28) for the puck.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) charges up the ice ahead of the Canadiens Byron Froese (42).
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal with Elias Lindholm (28), Joakim Nordstrom (42),Jaccob Slavin (74) and Marcus Kruger (16) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and the Canadiens Brendan Gallagher (11) hit the ice after colliding.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Even after getting knocked down to the ice, the Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) keeps his eyes on the puck.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) is restrained by an official as he has words with one of the Montreal players.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) gets taken down by the Canadiens' Jordie Benn (8) as he drives on Carey Price (31). Benn was called for a penalty on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11).
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Cam Ward (30), Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Jaccob Slavin (74) and Jordan Staal (11) get into a tussle with the Montreal Brendan Gallagher (11) and Alex Galchenyuk (27) .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) collides with the Canadiens' Carey Price (31) and Jakub Jerabek (28) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) scores against the Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (92) and Carey Price (31) .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates after he scored during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 1, 2018. The Canes beat the Habs 2-0.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com