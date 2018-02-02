More Videos

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety 1:08

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

Pause
In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video 1:54

In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers 1:54

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach 1:41

Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach

Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War' 5:41

Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War'

A Beautiful War 5:40

A Beautiful War

Man who live streamed CMPD shooting opens up about incident 1:42

Man who live streamed CMPD shooting opens up about incident

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 3:43

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 0:41

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting

Groundhog Day 2018: Is it an early spring or just more snow? 1:36

Groundhog Day 2018: Is it an early spring or just more snow?

VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters cited several issues in the team's play as he talks to reporters following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 2, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters cited several issues in the team's play as he talks to reporters following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Feb. 2, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Hockey

Red Wings end Hurricanes’ winning streak

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

February 02, 2018 09:31 PM

There wasn’t much good to be said Friday about the Carolina Hurricanes’ play against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canes were beaten 4-1 at PNC Arena, ending a three-game winning streak.

They didn’t manage the puck well, gave up too many odd-man rushes, didn’t win enough puck battles and were outplayed in net.

“They were obviously the hungrier team,” Canes center Jordan Staal said. “There wasn’t enough effort from everyone, including myself, to get us the win.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a chance to move past the Philadelphia Flyers and take over the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Canes (24-20-8) instead stumbled.

Sebastian Aho did score his team-leading 18th goal. The forward’s power-play score in the first period gave the Canes a 1-0 lead, although it may have given the Canes a false sense of security — playing at home before a crowd of 18,126, scoring first against a team they beat 3-1 in Detroit a couple of weeks ago.

Scott Darling was the starting goalie for the Canes after Cam Ward’s 2-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. It was Darling’s first game since the nightmarish start against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 21, when he allowed three goals on eight shots and was lifted 13 minutes into the game.

Darling had some good moments and good stops Friday, but Petr Mrazek was better for the Wings and had 36 saves.

“We gave them too many scoring chances tonight,” Aho said. “(Darling) was good tonight but we didn’t help him enough.”

Aho didn’t think the fresher team won — the Wings topped San Jose 2-1 on Wednesday, then had Thursday off.

“They played a really fast game and we didn’t play our game,” Aho said.

Darren Helm had a goal and two assists for the Wings (21-21-8), scoring in the third period after coming out of the penalty box for a 4-1 lead. Defensemen Danny DeKeyer and Trevor Daley, and forward Gustav Nyquist also had goals.

Aho scored by crashing the net. Justin Faulk’s shot from the point hit Mrazek, the puck bounding up in the air. Aho, closing in on the net, got his stick on the puck just as it was about to cross the goal line.

It was Aho’s second goal in three games since returning from his concussion and lower-body injury.

DeKeyser, who had scored one goal in 32 games, tied it in the first with a shot from the left point.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

Mrazek’s biggest save of the game may have been with 2:33 left in the first, denying the Canes’ Joakim Nordstrom on a shorthanded breakaway.

Daley then gave the Wings the 2-1 lead a little more than five minutes into the third as Darling couldn’t track the puck. Nyquist scored off the rush in the third for a 3-1 lead.

“Once they got the lead they clamped things down,” Canes forward Lee Stempniak said.

One of Mrazek’s best stops came when Nyquist, backchecking and trying to stop a centering pass to the Canes’ Haydn Fleury, nearly kicked the puck into the net. But Mrazek stuck out his left pad to make the stop.

Mrazek had 30 saves Wednesday as the Wings topped the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a shootout. He came into Friday’s game 3-0-1 with a 1.02 goals-against average in his past four appearances.

The Canes continue their eight-game homestand Sunday against the Sharks. Many expect Ward to be the starter in that game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety 1:08

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

Pause
In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video 1:54

In wake of infamous Panthers fan brawl, Charlotte Checkers release funny safety video

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers 1:54

Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach 1:41

Charlotte Checkers introduce new head coach

Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War' 5:41

Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War'

A Beautiful War 5:40

A Beautiful War

Man who live streamed CMPD shooting opens up about incident 1:42

Man who live streamed CMPD shooting opens up about incident

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 3:43

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 0:41

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting

Groundhog Day 2018: Is it an early spring or just more snow? 1:36

Groundhog Day 2018: Is it an early spring or just more snow?

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

View More Video