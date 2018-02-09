Photo Gallery: Canes 4, Canucks 1

The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) celebrates his goal, his first of the season, with Elias Lindholm (28), Jeff Skinner (53) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 9, 2018.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Melody Moezzi, center, with Equality NC, drops the ceremonial first puck for team captains Henrik Sedin (33) (Vancouver) and Justin Faulk (27) (Hurricanes) before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks. It was part of the "Hockey is for Everyone" campaign.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) celebrates after he scored during the first period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) celebrates after he scored. He scored 14 seconds into the game, a franchise record as the quickest goal for a defenseman.
The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) moves the puck against the Canucks' Brandon Sutter (20).
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and Scott Darling (33) defend the net against the Canucks' Darren Archibald (49).
The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) crashes into the boards as he battles the Canucks' Daniel Sedin (22) for the puck.
The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) gets a pass from Elias Lindholm (28) and shoots it past the Canucks' Jacob Markstrom (25) for a goal during the first period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) and the Canucks' Nic Dowd (17) battle for a flying puck.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) gets past the Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) as he gets ready to score against Jacob Markstrom (25).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) puts the puck past the Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) and Jacob Markstrom (25) for a goal.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Canes' fans celebrate after he scored.
The Canes' Scott Darling (33) defends the Canucks' Nic Dowd (17) during the second period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Canucks' Nic Dowd (17) and Sven Baertschi (47).
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) looks back at the puck after he got upended by the Canucks' Brandon Sutter (20) and Michael Del Zotto (4).
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and the Canucks' Henrik Sedin (33) fight for a flying puck during the third period.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) celebrates his goal with Trevor van Riemsdyk (57), Justin Faulk (27) and Derek Ryan (7).
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) works against the Canucks' Jacob Markstrom (25) and Michael Del Zotto (4).
The Canes' celebrate the win at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 9, 2018. The Canes beat the Canucks, 4-1.
