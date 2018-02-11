Photo Gallery: Canes 3, Avalanche 1

The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) moves the puck against the Avs' J.T. Compher (37) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 10, 2018.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) flashes a smile during a break in the action during the first period. Skinner scored as the Canes beat Colorado 3-1.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) defends the Avs Samuel Girard (49) .
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) grabs the puck.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53)gets knocked down by the Avs Nikita Zadorov (16) while Semyon Varlamov (1) defends the net during. Zadorov was called for a penalty on the paly.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates his goal with Elias Lindholm (28) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57).
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) and Cam Ward (30) defend the net against the Avs' Gabriel Bourque (57) during the second period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) stops the puck.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) gets tripped up by the Avs' Anton Lindholm (54). Lindholm was called for a penalty on the play.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) has his attempt stopped by the Avs' Erik Johnson (6) and Semyon Varlamov (1).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) goes around a tumbling Avs' Erik Johnson (6) as he pursues the puck .
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and Jordan Staal (11) battle the Avs' Colin Wilson (22), Carl Soderberg (34), Tyson Barrie (4), Semyon Varlamov (1) and Nikita Zadorov (16).
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) puts the puck by the Avs' Semyon Varlamov (1), Gabriel Landeskog (92), Nikita Zadorov (16) and Erik Johnson (6) for his second goal of the game during the third period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates his second goal, which proved the be the game winner, with Jaccob Slavin (74), Elias Lindholm (28) Jordan Staal (11) and Brett Pesce (22).
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7), Cam Ward (30) and Haydn Fleury (4) and the Avs' Dominic Toninato (47) keep their eyes on a flying puck.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) upends the Avs' Nail Yakupov (64).
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) can't get the puck by the Avs' Semyon Varlamov (1).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) deflects the puck while Jaccob Slavin (74) and the Avs' Tyson Jost (17) look on.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) has his shot deflected at the last moment by the Avs' Semyon Varlamov (1). J.T. Compher (37) is also in on the play.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) puts the puck by the Avs' Semyon Varlamov (1) for his first goal is seven games d. Matt Nieto (83) and Gabriel Bourque (57) are also in on the play.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Sebastian Aho (20). The Avs Gabriel Bourque (57) is in the background.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) checks the Avs Alexander Kerfoot (13) into the boards.
The Canes' celebrate the win at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 10, 2018. The Canes beat Colorado 3-1.
