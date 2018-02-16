Photo Gallery: Islanders 3, Canes 0

The Islanders' Johnny Boychuk (55) levels the Canes' Derek Ryan (7) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 16, 2018.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) gives his son Nolan Ward a pat o the head as he was introduced as the youth starter before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) ties up the Islanders' John Tavares (91) during the first period.
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) battles the Islanders' John Tavares (91) for the puck.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) battles the Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) for the puck.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and the Islanders' Sebastian Aho (28) go for the puck.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) takes a break during the first period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) checks the Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) into the bench.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) defends the net against the Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) during the second period.
The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) battles the Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) for the puck.
The Canes' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) gets hit by the Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) as they battle for the puck along the boards.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) collides with the Islanders' Tanner Fritz (56) along the boards.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) has his shot stopped by the Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1).
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Islanders' Adam Pelech (50) go for the puck.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) drives against the Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14) during the third period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) puts the puck past the Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck (15), Nick Leddy (2) and Thomas Greiss (1) for what appears to be a goal during the third period. The goal was overturned when the Islanders challenged and won, saying the play was offsides.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Derek Ryan (7) defend the Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) as he drives the net.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Derek Ryan (7) stop the Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) as he crashes into the net.
The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (72) puts a shot paast the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Noah Hanifin (5) for a goal during the third period.
The Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14), Ryan Pulock (6) and Thomas Greiss (1) stop the Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and Sebastian Aho (20) from scoring.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28), Jeff Skinner (53) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) battle the Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16), Ross Johnston (52), Johnny Boychuk (55) and Casey Cizikas (53).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) tries and fails to get the puck into the net past the Islanders' Nick Leddy (2), Johnny Boychuk (55) and Thomas Greiss (1).
The Canes' assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour draws up a play for the team during a time out in the final minutes of the third period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) trips up the Islanders' John Tavares (91) on an empty-net breakaway while Justin Faulk (27) looks on during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 16, 2018. Tavares was awarded a goal on the play to seal the win as the Islanders beat the Canes 3-0.
