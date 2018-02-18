Photo Gallery: Devils 3, Canes 2 (OT)

The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) lays a big check on the Devils' Sami Vatanen (45) during the first period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the NJ Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) gets checked into the boards by the Devils' John Moore (2).
The Devils' Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal with Taylor Hall (9) as the Canes' Brock McGinn (23) skates away.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters directs the team.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) goes down as he battles the Devils' Brian Boyle (11) and Blake Pietila (56) for the puck.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) tumbles over the Devils' Keith Kinkaid (1) during the second period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Derek Ryan (7) defend against the Devils' John Moore (2) and Kyle Palmieri (21).
The Devils' Pavel Zacha (37) scores against the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Derek Ryan (7) as the Devils' John Moore (2) and Kyle Palmieri (21) look on during the second period.
The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) and the Devils' Taylor Hall (9) go for the puck.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) and the Devils' Nick Lappin (36) go for the puck.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) fires a shot during the third period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Brett Pesce (22) battle the Devils' Sami Vatanen (45), Keith Kinkaid (1) and Nico Hischier (13) for the puck.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) puts the puck past the Devils' Blake Coleman (40), Andy Greene (6) and Keith Kinkaid (1) for a goal during the final moments of the third period as Brock McGinn (23) also charges in. It was Skinner's 200th career goal.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Brock McGinn (23) after he put the puck past the Devils' Blake Coleman (40), Sami Vatanen (45), Andy Greene (6) and Keith Kinkaid (1) for a goal.
The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) puts the puck past the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Cam Ward (30) for the game-winner in the overtime period.
The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) celebrates his goal with Kyle Palmieri (21) after he scored the game-winner in the overtime period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the NJ Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018. The Devils beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime.
