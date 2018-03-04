Photo Gallery: Jets 3, Canes 2

The Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) puts a hard check on the Canes' Brock McGinn (23) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 4, 2018.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (7) and Lee Stempniak (21) battle the Jets' Paul Stastny (25) for the puck during the first period.
The Jets' Patrik Laine (29) puts the puck past the Canes' Cam Ward (30) for a goal while Nikolaj Ehlers (27) looks on.
The Canes' Justin Williams (14), Brock McGinn (23) and Jordan Staal (11) battle the Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) for the puck.
The Jets' head coach Paul Maurice, a former Canes head coach, watches the action.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) works against the Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) and Connor Hellebuyck (37).
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) reacts after teammate Teuvo Teravainen (86) scored on a power play.
The Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) and Kyle Connor (81) and the Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) keep their eyes on a flying puck during the second period.
The Canes' Lucas Wallmark (71) battles the Jets' Tyler Myers (57) and Andrew Copp (9).
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and Derek Ryan (7) battle the Jets' Blake Wheeler (26), Mark Scheifele (55) and Josh Morrissey (44) for the puck.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) try to ram the puck into the net against the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck (37), Tyler Myers (57) and Paul Stastny (25).
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) defends the net against the Jets' Paul Stastny (25).
The Jets' Tyler Myers (57) skates ahead of the Canes' Justin Williams (14) during the third period.
The Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal, which proved to be the game winner, with Ben Chiarot (7) while the Canes' Elias Lindholm (28) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate away.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) fires the puck into the net past the Jets' Josh Morrissey (44), Dustin Byfuglien (33) and Connor Hellebuyck (37) while Justin Williams (14) looks on.
The Canes' captain Justin Faulk (27) skates off the ice at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on March 4, 2018. The Jets beat the Canes 3-2.
