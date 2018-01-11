Carolina Hurricanes sale to Thomas Dundon is finalized

The sale of the Carolina Hurricanes from Peter Karmanos to Thomas Dundon was finalized Thursday, according to the team.

A press conference with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled for Friday in Raleigh.

The NHL’s Board of Governors already had approved the transfer pending closing, in which Dundon purchased 61 percent of the team from Karmanos with an option to purchase the remainder in three years, valuing the franchise at about $550 million.

Dundon, 46, made his fortune in the subprime auto lending industry. He and his five children live in Dallas.

Karmanos joined his former business partner, the late Thomas Thewes, in buying the Hartford Whalers in 1994 – former general manager Jim Rutherford also had a share of the team – and relocated the franchise to Raleigh in 1997. Renamed the Carolina Hurricanes, the team moved into PNC Arena in 1999, reached the Stanley Cup final in 2002 and won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

In recent years, Karmanos first looked to add investors in the Canes, then to sell a controlling interest in the team. A group headed by sports attorney Chuck Greenberg put together a term sheet that had Karmanos’ approval, but Greenberg had trouble lining up enough investors to meet Karmanos’ selling price.

Dundon stepped in and agreed to a sale agreement in December. The franchise will remain in Raleigh.

“It was never really a consideration,” Karmanos said in December. “The league is not amenable to moving franchises at all.”

Dundon, a friend of trend-setting Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, is expected to make sweeping changes to the team’s business operations, in-game presentation and player comforts while leaving general manager Ron Francis and coach Bill Peters in place.

“Pretty passionate”

Dundon accompanied the team on a two-game road trip before Christmas to Toronto and Nashville, and has been able to talk with some of the coaches and players.

“I think he’s pretty passionate about trying to make a winner out of this place,” assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s pretty clear when you talk to him.

“I don’t think he necessarily has seen a lot of hockey. He certainly didn’t grow up with it. But when he talks about the things he wants to do, the passion is there for sure.

“He wants to win now, which I like. We’re not here to just be OK but here to win and win it all. I think that’s why he’s getting involved.”

Dundon served as CEO and president of Santander Consumer USA, one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders, until July 2015. Auto Finance News reported that Santander Consumer, which Dundon founded in 1995, agreed to pay Dundon more than $700 million in an exit deal.

Golf connections

Dundon is managing partner at Dundon Capital Partners LLC and CEO and president of Dundon Capital Acquisition Corp. in Dallas.

Dundon was one of the developers of Trinity Forest Golf Club in southeast Dallas. The course was designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, who oversaw the many changes to Pinehurst No. 2 before the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

The PGA Tour selected Trinity Forest to host the AT&T Bryon Nelson, scheduled in May, as the tour shifted the tournament from TPC Las Colinas.

Dundon also is a primary investor in the Top Golf national golf-entertainment chain; the closest location is in Charlotte.