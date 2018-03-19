The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) puts the puck past the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Cam Ward (30) for the game-winner in the overtime period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the N.J. Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018. The Devils beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime.
The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) puts the puck past the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Cam Ward (30) for the game-winner in the overtime period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the N.J. Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018. The Devils beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) puts the puck past the Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) and Cam Ward (30) for the game-winner in the overtime period an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the N.J. Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2018. The Devils beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Charlotte Checkers

Hurricanes' Hanifin sidelined indefinitely with concussion

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

March 19, 2018 05:34 PM

Raleigh

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Monday.

Hanifin, 21, was injured in the third period of the 4-2 loss Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena. He did not travel with the team to New York for Sunday's game against the Islanders, which the Canes won 4-3.

The Canes on Monday recalled forward Valentin Zykov from the Charlotte Checkers, their AHL affiliate, but did not call up a defenseman. Zykov , 22, leads the AHL in goals (32) and power-play goals (16).

Hanifin's 29 points this season — eight goals, 21 assists — are tied with Justin Faulk for the team high among defensemen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hanifin, in his third NHL season, was the fifth overall pick by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft. He played 79 and 81 games in his first two seasons with the Canes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

View More Video