Hurricanes' Hanifin sidelined indefinitely with concussion

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Monday.
Hanifin, 21, was injured in the third period of the 4-2 loss Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena. He did not travel with the team to New York for Sunday's game against the Islanders, which the Canes won 4-3.
The Canes on Monday recalled forward Valentin Zykov from the Charlotte Checkers, their AHL affiliate, but did not call up a defenseman. Zykov , 22, leads the AHL in goals (32) and power-play goals (16).
Hanifin's 29 points this season — eight goals, 21 assists — are tied with Justin Faulk for the team high among defensemen.
Hanifin, in his third NHL season, was the fifth overall pick by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft. He played 79 and 81 games in his first two seasons with the Canes.
