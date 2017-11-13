Olympics

UN urges global truce during Winter Olympics

Los Angeles Times

November 13, 2017 3:00 AM

In a consensus action that included North Korea and South Korea, the United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution asking all nations to observe an "Olympic truce" during the 2018 Winter Games in February.

The 17-day sporting event is to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, about an hour from the demilitarized zone.

"This is an ideal based on humanity," said Miroslav Lajcak, the General Assembly's president. "It says that, no matter what is going on in state capitals around the world, people will always have a space in which to engage and connect."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have cast a shadow over the upcoming Winter Olympics, especially with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un trading barbs in recent months.

The International Olympic Committee and South Korean organizers have expressed confidence they can stage a secure competition.

"For the athletes who will gather in Pyeongchang ... this resolution will carry a special significance, a deeply personal one," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The tradition of an Olympic truce dates back to ancient Greece, when rulers agreed to such a treaty.

The 2017 Winter Games are scheduled to take place Feb. 9 to Feb. 25. The Paralympics are to follow in mid-March.

