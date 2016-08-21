Gold medalist Rafaela Silva is a hero in the City of God favela where she learned to fight

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away Pause

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:09 Landmarks Commission steps in to save Barnhardt House

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

1:08 Chiquitha Lloyd talks about the importance of diversity

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away