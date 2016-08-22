Raw Video: Coach K returns from Rio

Team USA and Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski returns to RDU International Airport from the Olympics in Rio after coaching Team USA to the gold medal.
Jill Knight jknight@newsobserver.com

Olympics

Gastonia's Michael Smolen ready to represent Team USA

Michal Smolen, who was born in Poland, is finally competing for Team USA in Canoe Slalom after missing the mark in 2012 when his U.S. citizenship wasn’t ready in time. Once a boy who feared whitewater, Smolen will compete the Rio Games with his dad and coach, Rafal Smolen, at his side.

Olympics

3-time Olympian finds ‘happy place’ in raging whitewater

Casey Eichfeld, who lives in Mount Holly, NC, and trains in Charlotte, joins a small family of three-time Olympians as he races Canoe Slalom for Team USA in the Rio Games. The sprint event can last anywhere from 90 to 110 seconds, and Eichfeld says that upon crossing the finish line, “you’re zapped.”

Olympics

Meet the six Olympic swimmers on the road to Rio from Charlotte

What does it feel like to make the Olympic team and represent America in Rio? Cammile Adams, Kathleen Baker, Anthony Ervin, Jimmy Feigen, Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili share their thoughts about traveling to Rio to compete for Team USA. All six train with the non-profit organization SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte.

Sports Videos