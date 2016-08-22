Raw Video: Coach K returns from Rio

David Marsh of Charlotte-based SwimMAC Carolina has coached the USA women's swimming team to major Olympic success in Rio. From Brazil, he talks about his philosophy on how to best coach female athletes.
Michal Smolen, who was born in Poland, is finally competing for Team USA in Canoe Slalom after missing the mark in 2012 when his U.S. citizenship wasn’t ready in time. Once a boy who feared whitewater, Smolen will compete the Rio Games with his dad and coach, Rafal Smolen, at his side.
Casey Eichfeld, who lives in Mount Holly, NC, and trains in Charlotte, joins a small family of three-time Olympians as he races Canoe Slalom for Team USA in the Rio Games. The sprint event can last anywhere from 90 to 110 seconds, and Eichfeld says that upon crossing the finish line, “you’re zapped.”
The six Olympics swimmers from Charlotte's SwimMAC Carolina swim program decided to make a human pyramid during an exclusive photo shoot with the Charlotte Observer. Watch Cammile Adams, Kathleen Baker, Anthony Ervin, Jimmy Feigen, Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili have some fun behind the scenes.
What does it feel like to make the Olympic team and represent America in Rio? Cammile Adams, Kathleen Baker, Anthony Ervin, Jimmy Feigen, Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili share their thoughts about traveling to Rio to compete for Team USA. All six train with the non-profit organization SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte.