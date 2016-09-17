UNC Charlotte student makes hole-in-one, and then another one 6 holes later

Hunter Mitchell never really got much of a chance to enjoy his first hole-in-one.
Before he could finish his round, get back to the pro shop, and celebrate, he had another ace.
Mitchell, a 24-year-old mechanical engineering student at UNC Charlotte, had two holes-in-one during a Sept. 3 round at Red Bridge Golf Club, a challenging 18-hole layout in the western Stanly County town of Locust.
According to the Professional Golf Association, the odds of such a feat are 67 million to one.
Mitchell said he and college buddy Jake Blum decided to play at Red Bridge because “the course is in really good shape and is pretty reasonable.” He was on the golf team in high school at South Iredell but said he plays only about twice a month now.
On the 135-yard fifth hole, Mitchell used a 9-iron and thought he hadn’t hit his tee shot very well, but it headed toward the green.
“I air-mailed it,” Mitchell said. “It went straight in the cup and made a lot of noise. One of the guys from the group ahead of us ran back to the hole and gave us a thumbs-up.”
When he got to the 172-yard 11th hole, playing partner Blum hit first but went well past the green. Mitchell grabbed an 8-iron and said he “hit the shot about as well as I could.”
The ball landed a few feet behind the cup, began a backspin, and rolled in.
“I hate you,” Blum told Mitchell with a laugh.
Mitchell said the rest of the round was a blur.
“I was in a daze,” he said. “I decided to finish the round, but I don’t remember much about it.”
He finished with a 1-under 71.
“Since 2009, I think we’ve had maybe 30 holes-in-one at this course,” Red Bridge pro Andrew Allen said. “But to have two from the same guy on the same day? That’s simply amazing!”
Allen said No. 11 is a tough hole, with a large bunker on the front left of the green and a fairly steep slope on the right. He said only four aces have been recorded on the hole.
The next day, Mitchell went to play at the Peninsula Club in Cornelius. On one of the early par-3 holes, he hit a tee shot about 4 feet from the cup. “After that, I came back to earth. In fact, I’ve come back to earth since then.”
Allen said he had some advice for Mitchell when the young golfer left Red Bridge on Sept. 3.
“I told him to buy a lottery ticket – immediately,” Allen said.
