Pinehurst makes Ryder Cup wager

The Ryder Cup is getting real.
Pinehurst and St. Andrews agreed to a Ryder Cup wager Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the matches this week at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
If the U.S. team wins, a Pinehurst No. 2 flag will be flown at the 18th hole of the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, on the Monday after the matches.
If the European team wins, an Old Course flag will be flown on the 18th hole at No. 2.
The folks at Pinehurst made the challenge through social media on Wednesday. Later in the day, on Twitter, came the reply from St. Andrews Links:
“We like our odds @PinehurstResort. Consider your challenge officially ... accepted! #RyderCupWager”
Europe has won eight of the last 10 Ryder Cups. U.S. captain Davis Love III likes his team. Now, Pinehurst and St. Andrews have entered the fray.
It’s on.
