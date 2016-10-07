Koling leads U.S. Disc Golf Championship after McMahon comes apart

Jeremy Koling of Charlotte throws a shot on hole No. 5 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Nikko Locastro of Grass Valley, Calif., tees off on hole No. 3 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill, S.C., tees off on hole No. 3 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., tees off on hole No. 3 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Nikko Locastro of Grass Valley, Calif., throws across Lake Winthrop on hole No. 5 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
MikeHoman
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., throws across Lake Winthrop on hole No. 5 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Paul Ulibarri of Show Low, Ariz., throws his second shot on hole No. 9 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Cameron Colglazier of Theodore, Ala., looks at his disc on hole No. 11 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Despite the rain, hundreds of spectators came out to watch the action on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Jeremy Koling, left, tees off on hole No. 11 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder Colo., ponders his second shot from the hazard on hole No. 11 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill makes his birdie putt on hole No. 11 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Nikko Locastro makes his birdie putt on hole No. 12 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder Colo., makes a birdie putt on hole No. 12 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., reacts after throwing out-of-bounds three straight throws on hole No. 13 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., reacts after throwing out-of-bounds three straight throws on hole No. 13 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., reacts after throwing out-of-bounds three straight throws on hole No. 13 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill throws his third shot on No. 13 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., gets ready to putt on hole No. 14 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Michael Johansen of Denver, N.C., throws a roller shot on hole No. 15 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., throws his tee shot on hole No. 15 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill, far right behind bush, thows a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 while Jeremy Koling, left, watches, during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill, left facing camera, is congratulated after throwing a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill is all smiles as he retrieves his disc after throwing a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill is all smiles as he retrieves his disc after throwing a hole-in-one on hole No. 17 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Nikko Locastro of Grass Valley, Calif, putts on hole No. 17 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
The game of disc golf is self-officiated so members of the lead card (from left), Nikko Locastro, Jeremy Koling and Ricky Wysocki discuss where Eagle McMahon's (back) disc went out-of-bounds on his tee shot on hole No. 18 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Jeremy Koling makes his birdie putt on hole No. 18 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill is all smiles as he responds to someone in the crowd humming the ESPN SportsCenter theme song walking up hole No. 18 during round 3 at the United States Disc Golf Championship Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Winthrop University disc golf course in Rock Hill.
Mike Homan
mhoman@charlotteobserver.com
