Checkers goaltender finding his footing in Charlotte

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests Pause

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Carolina's beaches?

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt