Road continues to frustrate Charlotte Checkers

Much of the Charlotte Checkers’ success this season has come at Bojangles’ Coliseum, where the team boasts a 15-6-1 record.
The road, however, hasn’t been as friendly for the Checkers.
That continued to be the case this weekend, as Charlotte sandwiched a pair of losses against the Milwaukee Admirals around a win over the Rockford IceHogs during its final three-games-in-three-nights set of the season.
The Checkers are now 8-14-2 on the road this season.
Friday: Valentin Zykov, Andrew Poturalski and Phil Di Giuseppe each scored in the first period, handing Charlotte a 3-1 lead. The Admirals, however, gained momentum once Checkers goalkeeper Michael Leighton left the game in the second with an injury. Milwaukee scored five unanswered goals to snap Charlotte’s three-game winning streak with a 6-3 win.
Saturday: With Leighton sidelined, Alex Nedeljkovic blocked all 32 shots he faced en route to his first career shutout. Zykov once again struck first, scoring midway through the first period. A period later, Poturalski redirected a shot into the net for the final goal in the 2-0 victory against the IceHogs.
Sunday: Charlotte led 4-2 before the Admirals scored back-to-back goals between the second and third periods to tie the game at 4. Still tied at the end of regulation, Milwaukee’s Frederick Gaudreau scored less than a minute into overtime to hand the Checkers a 5-4 loss. Charlotte’s four goals were its most in any loss this season.
What’s next: The Checkers host the Cleveland Monsters for a two-game series this weekend, starting with Friday’s 7:15 p.m. game and followed by a 6 p.m. meeting Saturday.
