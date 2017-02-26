Charlotte-area running calendar 02.27.17

MILES 4 MISSION 5K; CONCORD: March 4, Frank Liske Park, Concord; 5k, 9:30 a.m.; $25. Info: www.runsignup.com/race/nc/concord/miles4mission5k
COLOR ME GREEN 5K TRAIL RACE: March 11, Cowan’s Ford Golf Club; 5K, 9:30 a.m.; fun run; 10:30 a.m. Registration: Individuals, $25; Couples, $$45 ; Fun run $10. Info: http://www.sportoften.com/event/27468/valentine’s-5K,-couples- &-fun- run-. For more info., email: mmorrison@lincoln.k12.nc.us
SPRING AHEAD SPRINT 5K & HUNGER WALK: March 11, 9 a.m., Mt. Pleasant High School; Benefits Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry; Email: MPFoodMinistry@aol.com; Call: 980-621-8634; Info: www.active.com/mt-pleasant- nc/running/distance-running- races/spring-ahead-spring-sprint- 2017
HEART FOR MONROE 5K: March 18, downtown Monroe at Union Co. Courthouse, 8 a.m.; For more info.: www.racesonline.com/events/follow-your- heart-5k
GIRLS ON THE RUN OF UNION COUNTY 5K PRESENTED BY CAROLINAS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: April 29, Lake Park Community Center, Indian Trail, 8 a.m. Registration: $25 before April 1, $30 April 1-29. Info: www.girlsontherununion.org or email Bonnie Grote at bonnie@girlsontherununion.org.
EXERCISE IS MEDICINE 5K & FUN RUN/WALK: May 13, Frank Liske Park, Concord; Fun run/walk, 8:30 a.m.; 5k, 9 a.m.; Fun run/walk, $8 by April 28 (add $2 after) and 5k, $20 (add $3 after); Family registration (max of 6) - $60 (add $10 after April 28); Contact: phgabriel@cabarruscounty.us or for info: www.runsignup.com
