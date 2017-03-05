Charlotte-area running calendar 03.06.17

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants Pause

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:25 Whitewater Center drains water after visitor's 2016 death

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid