After slow start, Lucas Wallmark nears Charlotte Checkers rookie scoring record

Through his first 28 games with the Charlotte Checkers, rookie center Lucas Wallmark scored just five goals as he struggled to adjust to the American Hockey League.
But Wallmark’s production has steadily increased as he’s grown more acclimated.
That was evident once again during the Checkers’ two-game road trip against the Manitoba Moose, as Wallmark jump-started the offense with an early goal in both games and helped steer Charlotte to a pair of wins.
With his two goals, Wallmark has scored 16 over his past 31 games. He’s registered 21 this season, tied for second among AHL rookies entering Sunday.
That places Wallmark two goals shy of tying Zac Dalpe’s club record for most by a rookie in a season.
Thursday: The Moose scored less than three minutes in, but Wallmark answered with a goal two minutes later. Wallmark’s goal was the first of three scored by the Checkers in the first period, which Charlotte finished leading 3-2. Danny Kristo’s shorthanded goal seven minutes into the second ultimately proved to be the difference in a 4-3 win.
Friday: Wallmark kicked off the scoring for Charlotte with a goal less than five minutes into its 4-1 victory. Connor Brickley and Trevor Carrick then followed Wallmark’s lead, netting one goal each to hand the Checkers a 3-0 lead after about 10 minutes. That proved be enough of a cushion for Tom McCollum, who stopped 49 shots — the most by a Charlotte goalkeeper this season — in his first game after being acquired on loan from the Stockton Heat.
What’s next: The Checkers open a six-game homestand at Bojangles’ Coliseum with games against the Ontario Reign at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
