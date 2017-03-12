After slow start, Lucas Wallmark nears Charlotte Checkers rookie scoring record

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like.... Pause

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

0:27 Overnight time lapse

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:52 Sunday morning snow in Charlotte

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island